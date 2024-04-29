Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2 [Image 12 of 17]

    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacksen Hansen, from team five, assigned to the Tiger Squad, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts the Stress Shoot event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8375759
    VIRIN: 240501-O-A4449-1006
    Resolution: 5493x3662
    Size: 16.56 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Squad
    2ID Best Squad Competition

