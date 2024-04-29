Shalimar Elementary Military Monday

Members from the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron participate in Military Monday by giving out high fives at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. Students chose high fives at the start of the school day to conclude the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

