Amy Klugh, Shalimar Elementary principal, poses for a photo with members from the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron after the conclusion of Military Monday at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. Klugh is the honorary commander for the 87th EWS and invited members to celebrate Month of the Military Child with students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8373683
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-DT029-1207
|Resolution:
|5588x3700
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shalimar Elementary Military Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
