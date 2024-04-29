Amy Klugh, Shalimar Elementary principal, poses for a photo with members from the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron after the conclusion of Military Monday at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. Klugh is the honorary commander for the 87th EWS and invited members to celebrate Month of the Military Child with students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 22:06 Photo ID: 8373683 VIRIN: 240429-F-DT029-1207 Resolution: 5588x3700 Size: 2.11 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shalimar Elementary Military Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.