Shalimar Elementary Military Monday

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adam, Gonce, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, takes part in Military Monday at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. The 87th EWS was invited to give out high fives to children as they entered school as part of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

