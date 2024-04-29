Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shalimar Elementary Military Monday [Image 1 of 7]

    Shalimar Elementary Military Monday

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adam, Gonce, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, takes part in Military Monday at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. The 87th EWS was invited to give out high fives to children as they entered school as part of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 22:06
