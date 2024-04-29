U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adam Gonce, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, offers high fives to school children at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. The 87th EWS was invited to give out high fives to children as they entered school as part of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8373679
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-DT029-1075
|Resolution:
|5707x4024
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shalimar Elementary Military Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT