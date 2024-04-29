Shalimar Elementary Military Monday

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Pickard, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron, COMBAT SHIELD avionics electronic warfare journeyman, high fives school children on their way into school at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. The principal of Shalimar Elementary serves as the 87th EWS’ honorary commander, and invited Airmen to participate in the school’s Military Monday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

