    Shalimar Elementary Military Monday [Image 4 of 7]

    Shalimar Elementary Military Monday

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Metzger, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, greets students during Military Monday at Shalimar Elementary, Shalimar, Florida, April 29, 2024. The principal of Shalimar Elementary serves as the 87th EWS’ honorary commander, and invited Airmen to participate in the school’s Military Monday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

