Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

Expeditionary Readiness Training Opposing Force volunteers fire paintballs while taking cover behind a car during the field operations exercise portion of ERT course 24-7, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. During the exercise, the OPFOR engaged with ERT students in various scenarios to assess the class’s concept retainment and execution capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US