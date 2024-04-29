U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josten Lacey, 17th Security Forces Squadron unit deployment manager, demonstrates the proper defensive stance during baton combative instruction at the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 11, 2024. A key part of the Expeditionary Readiness Training course is day four, where students are given tactical and combative instruction from security forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:41 Photo ID: 8372090 VIRIN: 240411-M-RP022-1235 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.