Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force students in Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7 patrol at the start of a simulated field operation, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. Students were given an objective to execute during the field operation and were required to apply the knowledge gained throughout the course to complete the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

