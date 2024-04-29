U.S. Air Force students in Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7 patrol at the start of a simulated field operation, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. Students were given an objective to execute during the field operation and were required to apply the knowledge gained throughout the course to complete the mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 11:41
|Photo ID:
|8372101
|VIRIN:
|240412-M-RP022-1630
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen
Goodfellow Air Force Base
