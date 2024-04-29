Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 1 of 7]

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman James Salellas, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs specialist, simulates a casualty as members of his Expeditionary Readiness Training class approach after a simulated improvised explosive device explosion at the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. ERT students must pay close attention throughout the scenario to properly complete each objective throughout the day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:41
    Photo ID: 8372084
    VIRIN: 240412-M-RP022-1619
    Resolution: 4464x3085
    Size: 919.09 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    LRS
    CBRN
    pre-deployment
    training
    ERT

