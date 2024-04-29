Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airman James Salellas, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs specialist, simulates a casualty as members of his Expeditionary Readiness Training class approach after a simulated improvised explosive device explosion at the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. ERT students must pay close attention throughout the scenario to properly complete each objective throughout the day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

