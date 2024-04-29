Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 4 of 7]

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Valentin Lopez, 316th Training Squadron flight commander, engages in diplomatic communications with the simulated village leadership during the field operation portion of Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. Students in the ERT course are taught concepts rather than scenarios to ensure they can adapt to various situations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

    This work, Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

