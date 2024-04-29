U.S. Air Force Capt. Valentin Lopez, 316th Training Squadron flight commander, engages in diplomatic communications with the simulated village leadership during the field operation portion of Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. Students in the ERT course are taught concepts rather than scenarios to ensure they can adapt to various situations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)
Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen
