Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Capt. Valentin Lopez, 316th Training Squadron flight commander, engages in diplomatic communications with the simulated village leadership during the field operation portion of Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 12, 2024. Students in the ERT course are taught concepts rather than scenarios to ensure they can adapt to various situations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

