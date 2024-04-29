Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josten Lacey, 17th Security Forces Squadron defender, delivers a briefing on the use of force for Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7 at the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 11, 2024. Students in the ERT course received instruction in numerous relevant topics, from the law of war and the use of force to current events going on around the world today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US