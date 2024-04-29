Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 3 of 7]

    Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josten Lacey, 17th Security Forces Squadron defender, delivers a briefing on the use of force for Expeditionary Readiness Training Course 24-7 at the Installation Deployment Readiness Cell, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 11, 2024. Students in the ERT course received instruction in numerous relevant topics, from the law of war and the use of force to current events going on around the world today. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

    This work, Innovative Deployment Training to Employ Mission Ready Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

