    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. Donahue said this redesignation wasn’t merely a name change; it was a profound act of recognition and a way to honor the overlooked legacies of two remarkable individuals. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8371519
    VIRIN: 240426-A-WA652-9171
    Resolution: 5859x3906
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    diversity
    honor
    community
    Redesignation
    inclusion
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

