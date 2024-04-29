Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. Donahue said this redesignation wasn’t merely a name change; it was a profound act of recognition and a way to honor the overlooked legacies of two remarkable individuals. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8371519 VIRIN: 240426-A-WA652-9171 Resolution: 5859x3906 Size: 16.65 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.