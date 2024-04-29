Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

Photo By Chad Menegay | Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham speaks to an audience that includes Lt. Gen. (Ret.)...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham speaks to an audience that includes Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Arthur J. Gregg and Stanley Earley III, the son of the late Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day April 26, 2024, at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. “The renaming continues to signify a new era of inclusivity, diversity and honoring those who have long been overlooked,” Parham said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebrated its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day April 26, culminating in a luncheon with speeches by local leaders and an Arts and Writing Contest presentation at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Fort Gregg-Adams Day marks the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment.



“The renaming continues to signify a new era of inclusivity, diversity and honoring those who have long been overlooked,” said guest speaker and Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham to an audience that included Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Arthur J. Gregg and Stanley Earley III, the son of the late Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley.



Gregg rose from the rank of private to three-star general during his military logistics career. Adams was the first Black officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (later known as the Women’s Army Corps) in World War II and led the first predominately Black WAC unit to serve overseas.



“Today is a time to pause and reflect on a year ago when we were all gathered in a great big tent,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner, who serves the people of Chesterfield, Prince George and Hopewell in the Virginia House of Delegates.



Coyner said it was wonderful to see the joy that was shared by people that day, the tears of happiness and the opportunity taken to educate the community about these two great, amazing people who served the community here.



“Thanks to the courage of people like Lt. Gen. Gregg and Lt. Col. Adams…we push forward,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, representing the 4th District of Virginia. “We keep pushing.”



McClellan said that naming facilities after worthy namesakes like Gregg and Adams helps create welcoming and inclusive armed forces.



Fort Gregg-Adams was one of nine Army installations redesignated in accordance with Defense Department-endorsed recommendations by the 2021 Naming Commission to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who voluntarily served with the Confederate States of America.



This redesignation wasn’t merely a name change; it was a profound act of recognition and a way to honor the overlooked legacies of two remarkable individuals, said Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander.



The Fort Gregg-Adams Art and Writing Competition celebrated the legacies of Gregg and Adams by honoring their impact on our Army and nation with art and essay categories.



In the Beginners’ Art category, Gavin Dela Cruz won first place, Kaydence Minix second place and Yuna Orozco third place. Sgt. 1st Class Maureen Martin won first place in the Advanced Art category, with Colleen Chipper placing second and Laura Minning placing third. In the Advanced Writing category, 2nd Lt. Corey J. Benziger won first place, 2nd Lt. Bailey Smith second and Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne Gray third place.



Prizes included $100 cash gift cards for first place in each category, $25 cash gift cards for second place and gift bags for third place and Military recognitions.