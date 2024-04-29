Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Delegate Carrie Coyner, who serves the people of Chesterfield, Prince George and Hopewell in the Virginia House of Delegates, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. Coyner said it was wonderful to see the joy that was shared by people that redesignation day, the tears of happiness and the opportunity taken to educate the community about these two great, amazing people who served the community here. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    diversity
    honor
    community
    Redesignation
    inclusion
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

