Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

Delegate Carrie Coyner, who serves the people of Chesterfield, Prince George and Hopewell in the Virginia House of Delegates, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. Coyner said it was wonderful to see the joy that was shared by people that redesignation day, the tears of happiness and the opportunity taken to educate the community about these two great, amazing people who served the community here. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024