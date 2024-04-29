Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, representing the 4th District of Virginia, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. McClellan said that naming facilities after worthy namesakes like Gregg and Adams helps create a welcoming and inclusive armed forces. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

