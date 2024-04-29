Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, representing the 4th District of Virginia, speaks to an audience of community leaders April 26, 2024, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. McClellan said that naming facilities after worthy namesakes like Gregg and Adams helps create a welcoming and inclusive armed forces. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8371518
    VIRIN: 240426-A-WA652-8523
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.2 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day
    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day
    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day
    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day
    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    honor
    community
    Redesignation
    inclusion
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT