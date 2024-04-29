Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham speaks to an audience that includes Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Arthur J. Gregg and Stanley Earley III, the son of the late Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day April 26, 2024, at the Gregg-Adams Club. The event marked the anniversary of the installation’s redesignation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27, 2023 in honor of the contributions of two Black officers who excelled in the field of Sustainment. “The renaming continues to signify a new era of inclusivity, diversity and honoring those who have long been overlooked,” Parham said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
