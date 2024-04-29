Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Second Lt. Corey J. Benziger (center right) accepts an Army Commendation Medal for his first-place essay in the Fort Gregg-Adams Arts and Writing Contest April 26, 2024, and poses with Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres (far left), the Combined Arms Support Command command sergeant major; Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue (center left), CASCOM commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander; and Mr. Richard C. Myers Jr. (far right), Army Sustainment University vice president, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The Fort Gregg-Adams Art and Writing Competition celebrated the legacies of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams by honoring their impact on our Army and nation with art and essay categories. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:28
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
