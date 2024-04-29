Second Lt. Corey J. Benziger (center right) accepts an Army Commendation Medal for his first-place essay in the Fort Gregg-Adams Arts and Writing Contest April 26, 2024, and poses with Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres (far left), the Combined Arms Support Command command sergeant major; Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue (center left), CASCOM commanding general and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander; and Mr. Richard C. Myers Jr. (far right), Army Sustainment University vice president, as part of the U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams celebration of its first annual Fort Gregg-Adams Day at the Gregg-Adams Club. The Fort Gregg-Adams Art and Writing Competition celebrated the legacies of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams by honoring their impact on our Army and nation with art and essay categories. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8371523 VIRIN: 240426-A-WA652-6962 Resolution: 4930x3287 Size: 7.44 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation observes first Fort Gregg-Adams Day [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.