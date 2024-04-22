Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall chief master sergeants and chief selects pose for a photo during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. All chief master sergeants are expected to serve as mentors for company grade and field grade officers, as well as noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisors to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8368342
    VIRIN: 240420-F-XA271-1400
    Resolution: 7436x3715
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    Chief Recognition Ceremony
    100thARW

