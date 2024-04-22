A Team Mildenhall Honor Guard member points to each item on the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Table during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. The POW/MIA table is set up at official events to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty and are not able to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8368339
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-XA271-1261
|Resolution:
|6661x4441
|Size:
|16.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT