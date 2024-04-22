Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Shawna Russell, right, 25th Intelligence Squadron Detachment 2 senior enlisted leader, and her spouse walk through a saber cordon during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force and one percent of the total force can wear the rank at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

