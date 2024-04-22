U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patricia “Patti” Jones, right, 100th Maintenance Group Maintenance Operations Flight senior enlisted leader, and her spouse walk through a saber cordon during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. The rank of chief master sergeant was established by Congress in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8368336 VIRIN: 240420-F-XA271-1165 Resolution: 5273x3515 Size: 9.39 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.