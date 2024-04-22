U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nathanael Hoag, right, 352d Special Operations Wing Strategic Competition Cell senior enlisted leader, and his spouse walk through a saber cordon during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. The chief recognition ceremony is the formal introduction for chief master sergeant-selects into the top 1% of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8368334
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-XA271-1152
|Resolution:
|5078x3385
|Size:
|10.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT