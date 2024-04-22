Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, speaks during the Royal Air Force Mildenhall chief recognition ceremony at Newmarket, England, April 20, 2024. Griego congratulated the chief selects on their accomplishments and welcomed them to the highest enlisted tier of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8368340
    VIRIN: 240420-F-XA271-1290
    Resolution: 6593x4395
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    Chief Recognition Ceremony
    100thARW

