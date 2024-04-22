Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) observe the Pick-up Zone (PZ) during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.

Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 23:12 Photo ID: 8367488 VIRIN: 240424-A-ED313-9944 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.1 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PZ Observation [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.