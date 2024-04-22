A UH-60 Blackhawk from 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) approaches an Infantry Squad Vehicle before it will sling-load it to the objective as part of a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.
Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 23:12
|Photo ID:
|8367486
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-ED313-6005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blackhawk Sling-Load [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT