    Chinook Sling-Load [Image 9 of 9]

    Chinook Sling-Load

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Tverberg 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) signal a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, as it approaches during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 25, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.
    : Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 23:13
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    101st
    Air Assault
    OLE241
    L2A2

