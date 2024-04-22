Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M777 Live Fire for L2A2 [Image 3 of 9]

    M777 Live Fire for L2A2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Tverberg 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fire their M777 Howitzer during a live fire as part of a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.
    Operation Lethal Eagle, a rigorous 21-day exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). While most of the exercise leverages the world class training infrastructure at Fort Campbell, some units and Soldiers will operate out of Fort Knox, KY, and Camp Atterbury, IN.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8367483
    VIRIN: 240424-A-ED313-4303
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M777 Live Fire for L2A2 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIMARS Firing during L2A2
    M777 Live Fire for L2A2
    M777 Live Fire for L2A2
    M777 Live Fire during OLE 24.1
    PZ Operations for L2A2
    Blackhawk Sling-Load
    ISV Sling-Load for L2A2
    PZ Observation
    Chinook Sling-Load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Air Assault
    OLE241
    L2A2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT