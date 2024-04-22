M777 Live Fire for L2A2

Soldiers from Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fire their M777 Howitzer during a live fire as part of a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.

Operation Lethal Eagle, a rigorous 21-day exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). While most of the exercise leverages the world class training infrastructure at Fort Campbell, some units and Soldiers will operate out of Fort Knox, KY, and Camp Atterbury, IN.

