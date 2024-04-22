A High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from Alpha “Able” Battery, 3-321st Field Artillery Regiment (FAR) from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade (FAB) lights up the night sky on Fort Campbell, Ky., during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024.

“Able” Battery supported the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) by providing two M142 HIMARS to fire six M28 Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice Rockets (LCRRPR) in support of a Division Multi-Domain Mass Fires Exercise. Soldiers from Able Battery travelled to Fort Campbell, KY, from Fort Liberty, NC, to enable the Division to train on integrating Corps level, long-range precision fires assets into their Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) operations training. 18th FAB routinely supports the 82nd Airborne Division and plans to support both the 101st and the 10th Mountain Division in training events over the next few years. 18th FAB Soldiers arrived via commercial air on April 19, received their equipment on April 20, will conduct dry fire tech rehearsals with the 101st Division Artillery (DIVARTY) and 1-320th FAR “Top Guns” on April 21-23, and execute a live fire exercise alongside towed artillery howitzer and AH-64 helicopters on April 24.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 23:12 Photo ID: 8367481 VIRIN: 240424-A-ED313-9483 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.79 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS Firing during L2A2 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.