M777 Live Fire during OLE 24.1

Soldiers from Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare their M777 Howitzer during a live fire as part of a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 24, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky.

Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 Photo ID: 8367484 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US