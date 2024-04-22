Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell (center) addresses the media at the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento, California, on April 22, 2024. Caldwell, joined by West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero (left), Rep. Doris Matsui (right), and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor toured three miles of the setback levee where they were briefed about flood risk reduction efforts in West Sacramento, California, before arriving at the newly constructed trailhead where they addressed the media and other attendees. (U.S. Army Photo by Samantha Boyle)

