    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 4 of 5]

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell, Representative Doris Matsui, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor pose for a photo after a tour along the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento, California, on April 22, 2024. The tour took the distinguished visitors along three miles of the West Sacramento Southport Setback highlighting the flood risk reduction efforts in West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:54
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    This work, Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District
    Earth Day
    U.S. Army
    usaceSACearthday2024
    West Sacramento Levee

