Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor speaks to a local reporter about flood protection projects around Sacramento, California during an Earth Day event on April 22, 2024. Prior to speaking with the media, Connor toured the Southport Setback Levee with Rep. Doris Matsui and West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The tour highlighted flood risk reduction efforts around the city of West Sacramento by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, State of California , and the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

