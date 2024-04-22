Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 2 of 5]

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Representative Doris Matsui addresses the media on the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento, California, during an Earth Day event on April 22, 2024. Matsui, joined by Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell, toured three miles of the setback levee before addressing attendees about flood prevention efforts at the newly constructed trailhead. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:53
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    This work, Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District
    Earth Day
    U.S. Army
    usaceSACearthday2024
    West Sacramento Levee

