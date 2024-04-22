Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

Representative Doris Matsui addresses the media on the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento, California, during an Earth Day event on April 22, 2024. Matsui, joined by Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell, toured three miles of the setback levee before addressing attendees about flood prevention efforts at the newly constructed trailhead. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

