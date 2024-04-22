Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

Paul Dirksen, flood protection planner for the City of West Sacramento, talks to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell, and Rep. Doris Matsui during an Earth Day event April 22, 2024, at the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento. The levee was completed by the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency and the State of California as part of the overall West Sacramento levee improvement project, which includes more than 30 miles of levee improvements, around the north and south basins of West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

