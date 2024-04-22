Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 3 of 5]

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Paul Dirksen, flood protection planner for the City of West Sacramento, talks to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell, and Rep. Doris Matsui during an Earth Day event April 22, 2024, at the Southport Setback Levee in West Sacramento. The levee was completed by the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency and the State of California as part of the overall West Sacramento levee improvement project, which includes more than 30 miles of levee improvements, around the north and south basins of West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8361138
    VIRIN: 240422-A-VR800-1004
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee
    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee
    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee
    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee
    Earth Day event spotlights West Sacramento Southport Setback Levee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District
    Earth Day
    U.S. Army
    West Sacramento Levee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT