A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling operations over England, April 4, 2024. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. ( (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 04:02
|Photo ID:
|8359106
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-NR913-1639
|Resolution:
|5345x3556
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
