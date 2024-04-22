A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling operations over England, April 4, 2024. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. ( (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 04:02 Photo ID: 8359106 VIRIN: 240404-F-NR913-1639 Resolution: 5345x3556 Size: 3.14 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.