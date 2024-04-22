Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8]

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling operations over England, April 4, 2024. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. ( (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8359106
    VIRIN: 240404-F-NR913-1639
    Resolution: 5345x3556
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    351st
    48FW
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    ReaDyCulture

