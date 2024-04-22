U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Plato, left, and Capt. Travis Cole, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 4, 2024. Checklists are used to assist pilots by following procedures in a clear and correct manner ensuring the safety of the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s, by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS