A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during air refueling operations over England, April 4, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 04:02
|Photo ID:
|8359100
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-NR913-1282
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT