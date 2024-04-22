Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 1 of 8]

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left,100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots discuss pre-flight operations prior to flying at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 4, 2024. Pre-flight briefs allow aircrew to review factors such as weather, cargo and flight routes to successfully provide air refueling support throughout the European and African theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8359099
    VIRIN: 240404-F-NR913-1011
    Resolution: 4629x3080
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

