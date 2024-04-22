100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left,100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots discuss pre-flight operations prior to flying at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 4, 2024. Pre-flight briefs allow aircrew to review factors such as weather, cargo and flight routes to successfully provide air refueling support throughout the European and African theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

