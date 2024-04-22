Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 6 of 8]

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Perry, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, uses the Real Time Information into the Cockpit (RTIC) system before refueling operations over England, April 4, 2024. The RTIC is used to message receiving aircraft before they approach the KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8359104
    VIRIN: 240404-F-NR913-1250
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s
    100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    351st
    48FW
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT