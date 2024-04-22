100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Perry, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reviews a pre-flight checklist prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 4, 2024. Checklists are used to assist pilots by following procedures in a clear and correct manner ensuring the safety of the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

