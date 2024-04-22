U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Perry, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reviews a pre-flight checklist prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 4, 2024. Checklists are used to assist pilots by following procedures in a clear and correct manner ensuring the safety of the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 04:02
|Photo ID:
|8359101
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-NR913-1170
|Resolution:
|4612x3069
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW F-35s, F-15s [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT