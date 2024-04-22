This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

Soldiers conduct operations for Operation Cold Steel III Task Force Fortnite on April 10, 2019, at Range 2 at Fort McCoy, Wis., while a fresh snow comes down. Operation Cold Steel III is a gunnery exercise with Soldiers qualifying on the M2, MK-19, and M240B weapon systems. According to the Army Reserve, the training completed during Operation Cold Steel is critical to ensuring that Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of Army and Joint Force partners around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

