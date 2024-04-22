This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy talks with Soldiers at a dining facility April 10, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Murphy and six Packers alumni were among the people on the 14th annual Packers Tailgate Tour who visited Fort McCoy. Packers alumni on the tour were Earl Dotson, Nick Barnett, Ryan Grant, Aaron Kampman, Scott Wells, and Bernardo Harris. All of the tour members mingled with Soldiers, signed autographs, and posed for photos. Tour members also visited Fort McCoy’s Range 2 to learn about operations for Operation Cold Steel III and Task Force Fortnite. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

