    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 20 of 21]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy talks with Soldiers at a dining facility April 10, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Murphy and six Packers alumni were among the people on the 14th annual Packers Tailgate Tour who visited Fort McCoy. Packers alumni on the tour were Earl Dotson, Nick Barnett, Ryan Grant, Aaron Kampman, Scott Wells, and Bernardo Harris. All of the tour members mingled with Soldiers, signed autographs, and posed for photos. Tour members also visited Fort McCoy’s Range 2 to learn about operations for Operation Cold Steel III and Task Force Fortnite. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2019
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8358945
    VIRIN: 190410-A-OK556-1268
    Resolution: 4070x2555
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; April 2024

    Wisconsin
    Green Bay Packers
    alumni
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Packers Tailgate Tour 2019

