This is a news clipping from the April 25, 2014, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was continuing its mission training service members for overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8358941
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-A4608-1339
|Resolution:
|681x699
|Size:
|120.2 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — April 2024
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT