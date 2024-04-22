This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy senior commander, signs one of four monthly observance proclamations during the April Awareness Kick-off event April 2, 2019, in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy observed a number of awareness months in April 2019. The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program coordinated this special event to bring awareness to several of them: Alcohol Awareness, Autism Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention, and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention months. The event featured a presentation by Jane Straub, who has been working in the violence prevention and intervention field for almost 20 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

