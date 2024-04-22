Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 19 of 21]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy senior commander, signs one of four monthly observance proclamations during the April Awareness Kick-off event April 2, 2019, in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy observed a number of awareness months in April 2019. The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program coordinated this special event to bring awareness to several of them: Alcohol Awareness, Autism Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention, and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention months. The event featured a presentation by Jane Straub, who has been working in the violence prevention and intervention field for almost 20 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2019
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8358944
    VIRIN: 190402-A-OK556-2708
    Resolution: 5847x3899
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    monthly observances
    observances
    88th Readiness Division

