    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 17 of 21]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a news clipping from the April 25, 2014, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was continuing its mission training service members for overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; April 2024

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army History and Heritage
    This Month in Fort McCoy History

