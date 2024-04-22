Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 18 of 21]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — April

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2019

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers conduct operations for Operation Cold Steel III Task Force Fortnite on April 10, 2019, at Range 2 at Fort McCoy, Wis., while a fresh snow comes down. Operation Cold Steel III is a gunnery exercise with Soldiers qualifying on the M2, MK-19, and M240B weapon systems. According to the Army Reserve, the training completed during Operation Cold Steel is critical to ensuring that Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of Army and Joint Force partners around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2019
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8358943
    VIRIN: 190410-A-OK556-9811
    Resolution: 2172x1406
    Size: 610.65 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — April [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; April 2024

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Humvee
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Cold Steel III

