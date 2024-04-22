USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway

240413-N-XF387-1096

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Aileen “DJ” Dojaquez, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 49), rinces the top of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter with fresh water on the flight deck of the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

