240413-N-XF387-1189

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2024) Lt. Katherine Reyes, a pilot attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 49), rinses a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 12:39 Photo ID: 8357345 VIRIN: 240413-N-XF387-1189 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.